Unexpected increase in some fuel prices

News October 28th, 2025

Due to recent commodity market developments, the Public Utilities Board has intervened and adjusted prices on some fuels.

Diesel has increased by 8.6 cents on the Island and Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador. The price of furnace oil has increased by 7.43 cents, and stove oil in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador increased by 7.49 cents.

There have been no adjustments to gasoline or propane heating fuel.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, October 31.