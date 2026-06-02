U.S. President Donald Trump signs proclamation to amend tariffs on aluminum, steel and copper imports

Business, News June 2nd, 2026

According to the White House, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Monday to amend his Section 232 national security tariffs on some aluminum, steel and copper imports. It would help lower tariffs on some steel and aluminum derivative products.

It makes mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 per cent tariff “when imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment,” the White House said in a statement.

The White also noted the proclamation allows foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent tariff if “their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent U.S. melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight.”