NEWS

News

Two women arrested after being found in stolen vehicle

News

On Sunday morning, the RNC responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen. There were two females inside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old female driver was arrested and charged with public mischief, possession of stolen property and a breach of probation.

The 48-year-old female passenger was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and a breach of probation.

Both of the accused were taken to the St. John’s city lockup and held for court.

Related Articles

Election 2025: NDP pushes for stronger conflict of interest rules
Read more
Fewer candidates stepping forward in municipal elections
Read more
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrest man after firearm-related incident
Read more
Arrest warrant issued for Justin Murphy
Read more
RNC track down impaired driver
Read more
Twillingate RCMP investigating shed fire
Read more
Back to top