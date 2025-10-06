Two women arrested after being found in stolen vehicle

News October 6th, 2025

On Sunday morning, the RNC responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen. There were two females inside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old female driver was arrested and charged with public mischief, possession of stolen property and a breach of probation.

The 48-year-old female passenger was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and a breach of probation.

Both of the accused were taken to the St. John’s city lockup and held for court.