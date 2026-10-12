Two-vehicle collision sends one person to hospital

Local News, News October 12th, 2026

A two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection caused extensive damage to both vehicles and sent one person to hospital on Monday evening.

The collision happened just before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Mount Carson Avenue. Two vehicles struck head-on, causing extensive damage to both. Paramedics assessed all occupants of the vehicles, taking one to hospital. Their injuries were not believed at the time to be serious. There were no other reported injuries.

Traffic through the busy intersection was slowed for a while until the scene could be cleared.