Two men charged with impaired driving following separate weekend incidents in Corner Brook

News April 27th, 2026

The RNC has charged two men with impaired driving following separate weekend incidents in Corner Brook.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a two-vehicle collision Friday (April 24) shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of O’Connell Drive and Elizabeth Street. There were minor injuries.

A 57-year-old man failed a roadside screening test and was subsequently charged with impaired driving and operating over the legal limit. His vehicle was seized and license suspended.

Roughly two hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday (April 25), patrol officers observed a vehicle making an illegal turn onto Main Street and initiated a traffic stop. The 37-year-old man was charged with impaired, and he too had his license suspended and vehicle seized.

Both men were released to appear in court at later dates.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.