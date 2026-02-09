Two men charged following assault of police officers on George Street

News February 9th, 2026

Two men were charged early this morning after an incident on George Street led to assault charges.

On February 9, 2026, at approximately 2:40 a.m., members of Operational Patrol Services responded to a reported disturbance on George Street. Upon arrival, officers encountered an irate male in the street who became aggressive and assaulted police when officers attempted to speak with him.

While police were attempting to arrest the individual, a second male intervened and assaulted one of the officers. Police were able to gain control of both males and place them under arrest. Both individuals were subsequently transported to the St. John’s lockup.

A 24-year-old male was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a prohibited weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of probation, and breach of a prohibition order. A 26-year-old male was charged with assaulting a police officer (two counts), resisting arrest, and uttering threats.