Two cruise ships visiting St. John’s this week

News

Two cruise ships will arrive in St. John’s this week.

The Europa, with 408 passengers, is scheduled to arrive at 8:00 a.m. today and will depart at 5:00 p.m. The Allura, with 1371 passengers, is scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and depart at 7 p.m.

Parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits to accommodate tour operators and other passenger transportation. However, City parking remains available in other areas throughout the Downtown.

