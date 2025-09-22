Two cruise ships visiting St. John’s this week

News September 22nd, 2025

Two cruise ships will arrive in St. John’s this week.

The Europa, with 408 passengers, is scheduled to arrive at 8:00 a.m. today and will depart at 5:00 p.m. The Allura, with 1371 passengers, is scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and depart at 7 p.m.

Parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits to accommodate tour operators and other passenger transportation. However, City parking remains available in other areas throughout the Downtown.