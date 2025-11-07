Two companies face OHS charges after workplace fatality in 2023 in Labrador

Business, Justice, News November 7th, 2025

Tata Steel Minerals Canada Inc. and Produits IdéalTFC Inc. of Sherbrooke, Québec, have been charged with violations under the Newfoundland and Labrador Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Division following a fatal accident in October 2023 in Northern Labrador.

Tata Steel Minerals Canada Inc. is charged with:

Failure to provide and maintain a workplace and the necessary equipment, systems and tools to ensure worker safety.

Failure to provide the information, instruction, training, supervision and facilities necessary to ensure worker safety.

Failure to ensure that its undertaking is conducted in a manner that does not expose other persons to health or safety hazards.

Failure to ensure that its occupational health and safety program included a system to ensure that persons contracted by the employer or for the employer’s benefit comply with the program developed under this section of the Act and Regulations.

Failure to implement its occupational health and safety program.

Failure to ensure that a vehicle that weighs 4,500 kilograms or less is equipped with a whip antenna that is fitted with a flag high enough to be visible to the drivers of production vehicles and a flashing light mounted above the cab of the vehicle.

Failure to ensure that appropriate signage is maintained in the open pit.

Produits IdéalTFC Inc. is charged with:

Failure to provide and maintain a workplace and the necessary equipment, systems and tools to ensure worker safety.

Failure to provide the information, instruction, training, supervision and facilities necessary to ensure worker safety.

Failure to ensure that its occupational health and safety program included written work procedures appropriate to the hazards and work activity in the workplace.

Failure to ensure that its occupational health and safety program included a system to ensure that persons contracted by the employer or for the employer’s benefit comply with the program developed under this section of the Act and Regulations.

Failure to implement its occupational health and safety program.

Failure to ensure that work procedures promote the safe interaction of workers and their work environment to minimize the potential for injury.

Failure to prepare traffic control procedures and plans, showing the maximum allowable speeds for the vehicles in use, rules for passing, stop and yield rules, priority rules for various vehicles, rules for night operation, maximum operating grades, emergency runoff protection lanes, berms, and other information that may be required to ensure the safe operation of all types of vehicles on the mine site.

Both companies are scheduled to appear at Provincial Court in Wabush on November 18, 2025.