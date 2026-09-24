Two charged with theft from Conception Bay South business on Wednesday morning

News September 24th, 2026

Two people have been charged with theft after a report of a theft at a Conception Bay South business on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday September 23rd at 11:30 am members of Operational Patrol Services attended a business in the CBS area after a report of two people stealing merchandise. After further investigation, officers located the two suspects at a residence in the community.

The merchandise was recovered and now a 29 year old male along with a 28 year old female, were both charged with theft. Both people were released to appear in court at a later date.