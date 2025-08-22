Twillingate RCMP responds to motor vehicle collision in Hillgrade; three drivers charged

News August 22nd, 2025

Three drivers were charged under the Highway Traffic Act after a motor vehicle collision in Hillgrade on Monday.

On August 18, at 2:00 a.m., Twillingate RCMP responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision in the community of Hillgrade. Officers attended the scene and determined that the vehicles had initially come into contact in a parking lot in the community of Parkview. Two motorists who believed they were witnessing suspicious activity followed another vehicle at a high rate of speed through multiple communities, which resulted in the collision.

The investigation resulted in all three drivers being charged under the Highway Traffic Act:

A 22-year-old man from Birchy Bay was charged for operating without a license, operating with a license plate other than that issued and operating without insurance

A 28-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both from Parkview, were charged with driving without due care and attention

