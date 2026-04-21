Trinity-Conception District RCMP warns residents of telephone scam

Justice, News April 21st, 2026

Trinity-Conception District RCMP is reminding the public to be scam aware after a Harbour Grace resident was contacted via telephone by someone impersonating a bank employee. Scammers can use personal or financial information obtained illegally and pressure tactics to attempt to trick you, so it’s essential you take steps to protect yourself.

Trinity-Conception District RCMP recently responded to a report of an individual who received a telephone call from a person claiming to be an investigation officer with their bank. They verified their affiliation with the company by providing some financial information related to the victim, and called from a telephone number with a local area code (709). The scammer then attempted to convince the victim to purchase gift cards at a local company and provide the gift card information to them.

In this case, the victim did not take any action as the scammer instructed and instead ended the phone call and contacted police directly.

Taking the time to verify the person or business allows you to confirm the legitimacy of their request or claims and avoid falling victim to scams like this one.



Make sure that you and your loved ones how to protect your information against scammers:

If you are contacted by phone or in person by a representative of a company who is requesting personal or financial information or payment from you, the first step is to slow down. Scammers often use emotion and pressure tactics to create a sense of urgency.

Take the time to fact find. Ask questions and let the person know you will get back to them later.

Reach out to the business contacting you and confirm the details of the request. Any company providing a service to the public can and should be contacted directly via the customer service numbers provided on official statements, bills or account summaries.

Protect your personal information. This includes destroying physical documents that include your information (like phone or account numbers) before disposing of them.