Travel warning for Canadians travelling to Cuba

Canada has updated its travel advisory for Cuba, warning travelers to use caution as the Caribbean country is dealing with shortages of electricity, fuel and basic necessities. According to a CTV report, that also includes the resorts where many people from this province travel each year.

According to a notice from the federal government, the situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice.

Ottawa says Cuba is currently scheduling long daily power cuts to reduce pressure on the electrical network. Fuel shortages have made travel across the island difficult and, as noted by Ottawa, some travelers have been stranded with rental cars due to the gas shortage.

Ottawa is advising Canadians to confirm their travel insurance coverage, including medical evacuation, and to register with the Canadian government before or during their trip.