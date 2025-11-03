Traffic disruption to continue this week on Brookfield Road in St. John’s

News, Traffic November 3rd, 2025

Starting today, there will be a temporary lane reduction for the westbound lane of Brookfield Road leading to the Pearltown Road intersection.

This is expected to continue until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 7.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place to facilitate the lane reduction, maintaining single lane access through the work zone.

This lane reduction is necessary to facilitate the work of the Brookfield Road Water Transmission Main Relocation project. Alternate pedestrian routes will be provided. Signage will be in place, and flag persons will be on site. Slowdowns and delays will be experienced.