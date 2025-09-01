Traffic delays expected to accommodate road work on Freshwater Road and Kenmount Road

News, Traffic September 1st, 2025

Due to road and sidewalk upgrades on Freshwater Road/Kenmount Road between Polina Road and Crosbie Road, there will be several traffic impacts.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, westbound traffic on Freshwater Road/Kenmount Road will be shifted into the eastbound lane, resulting in a single lane of traffic in each direction. The ramp connecting Prince Philip Drive to Kenmount Road will be closed periodically during the day. The ramp will be open in the evenings starting at 6 p.m. daily.

There will be no right turn from Thorburn Road onto Freshwater Road/Kenmount Road. Traffic on Thorburn Road from Columbus Drive/Prince Phillip Drive to Freshwater Road/Kenmount Road will be reduced to one lane.

The north sidewalk will be closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the south sidewalk of Kenmount Road/Freshwater Road.

Traffic delays can be expected. Signage and flag persons will be on site.