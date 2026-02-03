Town of Trepassey declares state of emergency

News February 3rd, 2026

The Town of Trepassey has declared a state of emergency after a severe winter storm knocked out the towns breakwater once again, damaging the road to the Lower Coast.

Photo Courtesy: Don Waddleton

Mayor Wanda Waddleton signed off on the declaration today. Access to the Lower Coast of Trepassey is compromised as a result of recent storm surge damage, preventing all emergency access.

Due to the risk of coastal flooding, the town of Trepassey has declared this state of emergency. The coastal flooding is creating a significant risk to public safety within the municipal boundaries.

Under the state of emergency, the town of Trepassey has made a restricted area order. All pedestrian and vehicle traffic is prohibited from entering the affected area of Battery Road unless directed otherwise by the Fire Department, town officials, or the RCMP. This order is mandatory and takes effect today, February 3. This order will remain in effect until revoked by Town Council.