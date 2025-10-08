Today is municipal election day in St. John’s 

News October 8th, 2025

Today is election day in the City of St. John’s. Eligible voters can cast or drop off ballots at a voting centre.

Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at seven locations around the city. Voter locations are as follows:

Ward 1 – Paul Reynolds Community Centre – 35 Carrick Drive

Ward 2 – First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity (Former Cochrane United Church), 42 Bannerman Street (no building access from Cochrane Street)

Ward 2 – Bannerman Park Pool House, 25 Bannerman Road

Ward 3 – H.G.R. Mews Community Centre – 60 Blackler Avenue

Ward 4 – Kenmount Terrace Community Centre – 85 Messenger Drive

Ward 5 – Shea Heights Community Centre – 130 Linegar Avenue

Ward 5 – Goulds Recreation Centre – 509 Main Road

All voting centres will have several accessibility features, and election staff assistance will be available upon request.

Updates will be shared after 8:00 p.m. The final results will be announced at the end of the night, once all votes have been counted.