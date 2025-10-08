NEWS

Today is municipal election day in St. John’s 

Today is election day in the City of St. John’s. Eligible voters can cast or drop off ballots at a voting centre. 

Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at seven locations around the city. Voter locations are as follows:

  • Ward 1 – Paul Reynolds Community Centre – 35 Carrick Drive
  • Ward 2 – First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity (Former Cochrane United Church), 42 Bannerman Street (no building access from Cochrane Street)
  • Ward 2 – Bannerman Park Pool House, 25 Bannerman Road
  • Ward 3 – H.G.R. Mews Community Centre – 60 Blackler Avenue
  • Ward 4 – Kenmount Terrace Community Centre – 85 Messenger Drive
  • Ward 5 – Shea Heights Community Centre – 130 Linegar Avenue
  • Ward 5 – Goulds Recreation Centre – 509 Main Road 

All voting centres will have several accessibility features, and election staff assistance will be available upon request.

Updates will be shared after 8:00 p.m. The final results will be announced at the end of the night, once all votes have been counted.

