News, Politics October 7th, 2025

Today is advance polling day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Island and half an hour earlier in most of Labrador.

As a result of the ongoing labour disruption in the mail service, the normal household delivery of Voter Information Cards is not available. Voter Information Cards are not required to vote; they are distributed for informational purposes only, as they provide specific voting locations and times.

Election day is on October 14.