Titan Airways FIFA World Cup 2026 plane refuels in St. John’s

News February 12th, 2026

A Titan Airways charter sporting the FIFA World Cup 2026 livery, stopped at St. John’s International Airport for a quick re-fuel on Wednesday morning.

The Titan Airways Airbus A320-233 (registration G-POWK) is the official aircraft transporting the original FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy during its global tour.

The plane has visited several locations, including Riyadh, Dhaka on January 14, 2026, and Japan on January 18, 2026.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19, 2026. The tournament will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.