Three impaired drivers arrested by RCMP on Route 430

News February 3rd, 2026

Three motorists were arrested for impaired driving by RCMP Traffic Services West and Rocky Harbour RCMP over the weekend.

All three drivers will appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation. One of the drivers is facing additional criminal charges related to their arrest. Each driver had their licence suspended and the involved vehicles were seized and impounded. No injuries were reported to police in either collision.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on January 30, 2026, Rocky Harbour RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 430 on the Northern Peninsula. Officers with RCMP Traffic Services West located the suspect vehicle in St. Paul’s and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 33-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication and refused a breath demand. He was arrested for impaired driving.

As police arrested the driver, a passenger in the vehicle, who was also exhibiting clear signs of intoxication, got into the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle and fled from police at a high rate of speed. The driver and vehicle were located off the road a short distance from the traffic stop. The 36-year-old Alberta man was not injured, and was arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and refusing to provide a breath sample. While in police custody, he assaulted police officers, uttered threats to cause harm and caused mischief to the police vehicle, resulting in additional criminal charges.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP Traffic Services West patrolling Route 430 conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 68-year-old male, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving. In addition, police located an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He was returned to a nearby detachment where he provided additional samples over the legal limit.

Impaired drivers place themselves and all others who share the roadway at increased risk of serious injury or death. If you suspect a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired, please call 911.