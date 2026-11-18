News, Uncategorized November 18th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary of policing the city of Corner Brook.

On July 1,1986, then Chief E. Donald Randell addressed the first shift as the RNC returned to Corner Brook for the first time since 1950 in an expansion from the Northeast Avalon and Labrador West.

It is because of the continued support from those we serve, as well as a strong commitment and sense of pride, that we celebrate this important milestone. The RNC has worked hard to develop a policing standard that the community can rely on and in 2024, RNC jurisdiction expanded to include communities along the Bay of Islands, the Town of Massey Drive, and communities in the Humber Valley including Pasadena.

Retirees, current officers, civilian staff, and community members gathered to mark the special occasion at the Corner Brook detachment today.

Over the last 40 years, officers past and present have shown an unwavering commitment to public safety. This anniversary is a testament to their dedication to the job, and we thank them for their service.

As we proudly celebrate four decades of achievements, we look ahead with confidence and purpose, committed to building on our legacy of service to help build safer, stronger communities for generations to come.