Text message scam related to speed camera tickets making the rounds  

There is yet another scam making the rounds. There have been reports of individuals receiving a fraudulent text message regarding speed camera tickets.

There is a link included in the text, and recipients should not click on the provided link. Such messages should be deleted and the phone number blocked.

Speed camera tickets and information about how to pay them are delivered by registered mail and are never communicated through text messages.  Additionally, individuals can also check to see if they have any unpaid tickets at any time through their free MyGovNL account.

Anyone who receives such a message can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or local police.  

