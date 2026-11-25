Business, News November 25th, 2026

The lockout at the Corner Brook Civic Centre is over after the two sides reached a tentative deal, the City announced Wednesday.

“The City of Corner Brook is pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with CUPE 4386,” the City said in a statement. “Employees will commence work tomorrow, November 26. As soon as the building is operational, we will begin the process of returning tenants, user groups, and patrons to the Centre. We appreciate the public’s patience while we work through the next steps to return the building to normal operational levels.

“We extend our thanks to CUPE 4386 members as we reach this positive outcome. We believe this agreement is fair and reasonable for both our employees and the City Throughout negotiations, the City has always kept its fiscal responsibility to taxpayers as its highest priority while also valuing the work of our Civic Centre employees.”