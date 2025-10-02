Temporary Ramp Closures today and tomorrow at Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive

News, Traffic October 2nd, 2025

Today and Friday, there will be intermittent ramp closures at the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive to allow for ongoing bridge work.

Today, there will be an eastbound ramp closure from 9:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. on the ramp from Route 2 to Trans-Canada Highway eastbound. Drivers coming from CBS who wish to travel east on the TCH must take the ramp to TCH Westbound, turn around at Exit 41, and rejoin the TCH Eastbound.

oOn Friday, there will be a westbound ramp closure from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the ramp from Route 2 to Trans-Canada Highway westbound. Drivers coming from Mount Pearl/Southlands who wish to travel west on the TCH must take the TCH eastbound, exit at Ramp 42B, and reconnect to the TCH westbound.