Temporary ramp closures on the Cloverleaf Overpass next week

Starting on Monday, the westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway will be temporarily closed. On Monday, it will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The closure is necessary to facilitate ongoing work on the bridge.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive (towards the Cloverleaf) and wanting to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring on Ramp 42B, and connecting back to the westbound TCH access ramp. 

