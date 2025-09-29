Temporary ramp closures on Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive 

NEWS

Beginning today, the westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway will be temporarily closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, September 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The closure is necessary to facilitate ongoing work on the bridge.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive and wanting to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring on Ramp 42B, and connecting back to the westbound TCH access ramp. 

oadMotorists are asked to watch out for traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.

