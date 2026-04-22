UPDATE: TCH reopens near Appleton and Glenwood

News April 22nd, 2026

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened in both directions near Appleton/Glenwood, however, drivers should expect delays as road conditions through the Gander area are very poor.

Please slow down and drive according to road and weather conditions. If you can, delay travel until conditions improve.

Original Story:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions near Appleton/Glenwood, as Gander RCMP respond to a second vehicle off the road near the bridge.

Officers are reporting that road conditions across much of Central and Western Newfoundland are very poor due to ice and intermittent snow. Please slow down and drive with extreme caution.

An update will be provided when the highway reopens.