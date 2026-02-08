Targa Newfoundland celebrates its 25th anniversary

News February 8th, 2026

Targa Newfoundland was born on a ferry off the coast of Australia 25 years ago in 2001. The inspiration for the rally came to Doug Mepham and Jim Kenzie from their experience at Targa Tasmania. After pitching the idea to racer, promoter and businessman Robert Giannou, the hard work to make it happen began and the first rally hit the roads of Newfoundland the following year in 2002.

Now 25 years later, Targa Newfoundland is one of only a few motorsports events of its kind in the world. Competitors get to run their cars at speed and test their skills on closed public roads through the countryside and the streets of dozens of communities in eastern and central Newfoundland. Last fall, the legendary rally celebrated its 1000th stage in the outport of Salvage.

“This represents a lot of time, a lot of effort, and a remarkable achievement,” says Giannou. “I’m not sure a thousand stages have been achieved anywhere else in Canada or North America and with the best safety record.”

Since 2002, Targa has attracted some big names in rallying and racing from around the world, such as Steve Millen, Andrew Comrie-Picard, the Sprongl brothers, and Randy Pobst, as well as celebrities from the entertainment world, and enthusiasts of all stripes who want to test themselves and compete against other teams for Targa bragging rights.

Giannou says it gives him an immense amount of pride looking back over the last quarter century. “It’s the excitement and joy the rally brings to competitors, volunteers and Newfoundland communities, and a fantastic milestone in an area not known for motorsport.”

What’s next for Targa?

“We continue to get bigger and better every year since the rally restarted after the pandemic. Last year was our biggest rally in years,” he said. “This year, we’re planning some new stages in new communities. We have a number of returning teams and new ones already lined up. It’s going to be another great event.”