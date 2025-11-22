Suspected impaired driver flees from police

News November 22nd, 2025

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 21, RNC officers responded to a possible impaired driver in Mount Pearl. The vehicle was later located travelling on East White Hills Road.

An officer attempted to stop the male driver, but the driver refused to stop and began to drive in a dangerous manner. A pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety however, a short while later, another officer located the same vehicle in a shopping centre parking lot on Kelsey Drive.

The 18-year-old male driver was arrested and later released from custody with a future court date for flight from police, and dangerous operation of a conveyance. Police also impounded his vehicle and seized his driver’s license.