Suspect facing long list of charges after break and enter in Mount Pearl and fleeing police

News August 28th, 2025

RNC officers received a report of a break and enter in progress at Needs Convenience on Barbour Drive in Mount Pearl overnight.

In the incident, a truck had backed into the store, causing extensive damage.

Officers descended on the area and eventually observed the suspect truck, a 2009 Ford F-350, in the area of Dunns Road, where the suspect failed to stop for police.

A pursuit that was closely monitored for public safety continued after the suspect vehicle failed to stop. The suspect, on two occasions, saw a police vehicle and would cross lanes and try to hit police vehicles head-on with near misses. Spike belts were deployed where the suspect would avoid the belt and continue.

The truck started to have mechanical issues and eventually stopped in the area of the Brazil Street apartments. The suspect then fled on foot before being apprehended.

The accused is facing a list of charges, including break and enter, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, refusal of the breathalyzer demand, assault with a weapon, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

The accused was taken to the city lock-up, where he was held for a court appearance. This investigation continues, and additional charges are expected to be laid.