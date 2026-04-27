Suspect dressed in historic RNC coat linked to 9 break and enters

Justice, News April 27th, 2026

The RCMP East District General Investigation Section (GIS) and Trinity-Conception RCMP arrested two people after responding to a report of a suspicious pair in possession of firearms in Western Bay. Justin Murphy, 39, has now been connected to nine break and enters in the area, and faces charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm.

On April 19, shortly after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported two suspicious persons walking Western Bay Line. The caller informed police that he had spoken with the pair briefly, and that they were in possession of firearms and dressed in coats that appeared to be part of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) uniform.

Using the location and description of the two suspects provided, officers located the pair and took them into custody without incident. The coats reported to police were located and determined to be part of a historic RNC uniform.

Police also located and seized a vehicle linked to the suspects and confirmed it had previously been reported stolen to the RNC from Mount Pearl.

As part of the ongoing investigation, RCMP East District GIS recovered three firearms, believed to be stolen, from a property on Western Bay Line.

RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services were engaged to support the collection and analysis of evidence. A search of the vehicle and suspects resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of items believed to be stolen property, including a number of historic RNC-issued items.

To date, East District GIS has linked a total of nine break and enters in the area to the suspects.

Justin Maxwell Murphy, 39, is currently facing 27 Criminal Code charges including:

Break and enter – nine counts,

Mischief under $5,000 –six counts,

Possession of property obtained by crime – two counts,

Possession of a firearm while unauthorized – two counts,

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized – two counts,

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime – two counts,

Breaking and entering to steal firearm – two counts,

Use of imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and

Failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in provincial court on Friday (April 24). He remains in custody and is expected to make his next appearance on April 30.

A 30-year-old woman was released from custody without charges.

The investigation is ongoing in consultation with the RNC and further charges are anticipated.

Those with seasonal residences in the Western Bay-area are encouraged to check on their properties and report any damage or suspicious activity to police. Anyone with surveillance video or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between April 18 and April 19, 2026 are also asked to share information by contacting the Harbour Grace RCMP detachment at (709) 596-5014.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.