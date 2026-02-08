Super Bowl Sunday on NTV; coverage begins at 1:30 ahead of tonight’s big game

News, Sports February 8th, 2026

It’s Super Bowl Sunday on NTV.

The biggest sports spectacular is in California today, with a halftime performance by Bad Bunny, and NTV will have coverage all day.

After a week of hype, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium.

It is a rematch of the Super Bowl 11 years ago. Tom Brady and the Patriots won that one, 28-24.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Patriots are 4 1/2-point underdogs against Seattle.

The Seahawks, who finished with a 14–3 record and the NFC’s top seed, are seeking their second Super Bowl title in their fourth appearance. They last won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. The Patriots, who finished with a 14–3 record and the AFC’s second seed, are seeking a record seventh Super Bowl title while extending their record of appearances to 12. They will be making their first appearance since the Brady-Belichick era after last winning Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

If you’re not a sports fan but love the entertainment surrounding football’s biggest event of the season. Well, the rock band Green Day will lead off the decennial tradition, which started with Super Bowl XX. Pop singer Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem; Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will sing America the Beautiful.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show. This will be Bad Bunny’s second appearance, as he had previously performed as a guest in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

NTV’s pre-game coverage begins at 2:30 ahead of tonight’s big matchup.