Students elect Progressive Conservative government in province-wide vote

More than 15,000 elementary, intermediate and high school students took part in Student Vote Newfoundland and Labrador, held in conjunction with the 2025 provincial election.

After learning about government and democracy, exploring the parties and candidates, and discussing the future of the province, students cast ballots in a parallel election.

As of 8:00 pm NT on Tuesday, October 14, 15,893 total votes were reported from 112 schools, with results from 38 of 40 electoral districts. This includes 15,354 accepted ballots and 539 rejected ballots.

Students elected a Progressive Conservative government, with the Liberal Party forming the official opposition. 

The Progressive Conservative Party won 22 seats and captured 38.5% of the popular vote. Leader Tony Wakeham was re-elected in his Stephenville–Port au Port district.

The Liberal Party secured 12 seats with 39.1% of the popular vote. Leader John Hogan held onto his seat in Windsor Lake.

The New Democratic Party earned 1 seat and received 15.7% of the popular vote, with Jim Dinn re-elected in St. John’s Centre.

Three Independent and Non-Affiliated candidates were also elected: Paul Lane in Mount Pearl–Southlands, Eddie Joyce in Humber–Bay of Islands, and Edward Thomas Cole in Carbonear–Trinity–Bay de Verde.

