Students and alumni invited to the Career and Graduate School Fair on Sept. 23

News September 21st, 2026

Memorial University and College of the North Atlantic (CNA) are once again teaming up to host the annual Career and Graduate School Fair.



The event will take place at the Field House on Memorial University’s St. John’s campus on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

It brings together employers, organizations, government agencies and post-secondary institutions from across Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and beyond.

See the full list of exhibitors.

Students and alumni from Memorial and CNA are invited to attend the free event to meet recruiters and representatives, build professional connections, explore potential career paths and learn more about graduate programs.



Dr. Jennifer Browne, director of Student Life at Memorial, says the fair is a great opportunity for students and alumni from all disciplines to benefit from attending the Career and Graduate School Fair.

“Whether you are studying in the arts, sciences, business, engineering or another field, the fair is an opportunity to explore what comes next,” said Dr. Browne. “Exhibitors are eager to connect about new graduate positions, summer jobs, co-op placements and graduate programs. I encourage students and alumni to take advantage of this chance to meet with recruiters on campus and invest in their future.”

Memorial University and CNA have jointly hosted the Career and Graduate School Fair since 2017. The event provides students and alumni from both post-secondary institutions to connect directly with employers and educational institutions and explore opportunities related to their career and academic goals.

Students are encouraged to prepare ahead of time to make the most of their experience.