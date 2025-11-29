Student financial services re-opening at new location

NEWS

Starting Monday, December 1, the Student Financial Services Office will resume in-person operations at its new location on the lower floor of 95 Elizabeth Avenue (the former NLSchools building).

The relocation of the Student Financial Services Office from Coughlan College on Memorial University’s St. John’s Campus was necessary due to infrastructure changes at Memorial. The new location offers improved accessibility and modern facilities for students and staff.

Students and the public can access services in-person, by calling 709-729-5849 or toll-free 1-888-657-0800, or by emailing studentaidenquiry@gov.nl.ca.

Students can also check their application status online at gov.nl.ca/studentaid.

