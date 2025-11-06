Student Aid Office at MUN temporarily closing

News November 6th, 2025

The Student Aid Office at Memorial University in St. John’s will be moving to the lower floor of 95 Elizabeth Avenue.

This relocation is necessary due to infrastructure changes at Memorial University and will provide improved accessibility and modern facilities for students and staff.

The Student Aid Office will cease in-person operations on Friday at its current location to facilitate the transition to the new location. The office will resume in-person operations as soon as possible. An announcement will be made when a reopening date is confirmed.

Students can continue to access Student Aid services by calling 709-729-5849 or toll-free 1-888-657-0800, or by emailing studentaidenquiry@gov.nl.ca.