Studded tires permitted as of Saturday

News October 30th, 2025

As of Saturday, studded tires will be permitted on vehicles across the province.

The Department of Government Modernization and Service Delivery is reminding motorists to consider installing their winter tires before snow and ice affect road conditions.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive according to weather conditions, allow extra time to get to your destination, pay attention and listen for any issued travel advisories, carry a winter emergency kit in your vehicle, and remove all snow from your vehicle’s roof, hood, windows and lights.

It’s also a good idea to ensure your tires are in good condition, ensure your brakes, wipers, and lights are all working properly, check all fluid levels regularly, and stay at least 50 metres behind snowplows.