Stolen vehicle flees from police and hits stop sign and another vehicle

Justice, News October 28th, 2025

Just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the RNC observed a stolen vehicle being operated in the city center of St. John’s.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle stopped in the downtown area. The two occupants attempted to flee on foot but were caught by police within seconds.

The driver knocked over a stop sign and left the car in drive when exiting. The car rolled into a parked car, causing minor damage.

The 36-year-old female driver was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing property obtained by crime, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and court order breaches. She also had a warrant out for her arrest. She was held to appear in court in the morning.

The 33-year-old female passenger also had a warrant out for her arrest. She was also transferred to the lock-up to appear in court in the morning.