Justice

Justice

Stolen vehicle flees from police and hits stop sign and another vehicle

Justice, News

Just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the RNC observed a stolen vehicle being operated in the city center of St. John’s.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle stopped in the downtown area. The two occupants attempted to flee on foot but were caught by police within seconds.

The driver knocked over a stop sign and left the car in drive when exiting. The car rolled into a parked car, causing minor damage.

The 36-year-old female driver was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing property obtained by crime, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and court order breaches. She also had a warrant out for her arrest. She was held to appear in court in the morning.

The 33-year-old female passenger also had a warrant out for her arrest. She was also transferred to the lock-up to appear in court in the morning.

Related Articles

Jury finds Robert Belbin guilty of second-degree murder
Read more
Three men charged after shots fired in St. John’s
Read more
RNC investigating gunshots fired at residence in St. John’s
Read more
Holyrood RCMP arrests impaired operator after flight from police
Read more
Braya pleads guilty to occupational health and safety charges from 2022 explosion
Read more
Jury begins deliberations in Robert Belbin murder trial
Read more
Back to top