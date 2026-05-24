Still no verdict in Dean Penney murder trial as jury deliberations will continue Sunday

Justice, News May 23rd, 2026

There was still no verdict in Dean Penney’s first-degree murder trial on Saturday.

The jury has been sequestered since Wednesday evening and deliberations are continuing through the weekend. No verdict was reached on Saturday and the jury will reconvene Sunday morning.

The 12 jurors must decide whether Penney is guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter for the death of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.

Jennifer went missing from the home she and Penney once shared in St. Anthony on November 30th, 2016. Her body has never been found.

Penney, however, was arrested in 2023 after he gave a confession to an undercover RCMP officer who was part of a Mr. Big sting operation. Penney pleaded not guilty, and the defence has argued someone else may have been involved.

NTV News will continue to provide updates on the trial.