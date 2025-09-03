State of Emergency lifted in C.B.S. as water returns to adequate levels

News September 3rd, 2025

The Town of Conception Bay South advises that water levels have now returned to adequate levels.

As a result:

• The State of Emergency is lifted effective immediately.

• All businesses may now reopen.

• The Mandatory Water Conservation Order has also been lifted. Residents are reminded that it is always wise to use water responsibly.

This emergency water disruption originated from a break on the St. John’s Regional Water Authority transmission main that supplies Conception Bay South. We are grateful to the City of St. John’s Regional Water Authority for completing the repairs, and to Town staff who worked throughout the emergency to maintain the system and support the safe return of service to our community.

At this time, as water restoration remains in progress, residents may experience minor water discolouration and pressure fluctuations. If you experience discoloured water, run the cold water tap in a sink until it clears.

The Town of Conception Bay South would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and cooperation. We also extend our sincere thanks to our regional fire partners. The Fire Departments of Portugal Cove–St. Philip’s and Torbay stood by with water, ready to assist. We also want to acknowledge the Holyrood Fire Department and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department for their preparedness and willingness to respond if needed.