St. John’s Urgent Care Centre temporarily closed May 2, patients being contacted to reschedule

News May 2nd, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that the Urgent Care Centre, located at 28 Stavanger Drive in St. John’s, will be temporarily closed:

Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Individuals with booked appointments during this time are being contacted directly to reschedule.

The Urgent Care Centre will re-open for walk-in services on Sunday, May 3, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about urgent care, including how to book appointments at the Urgent Care Centre (St. John’s), please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/servicelisting/urgent-care/.

In case of emergency : Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information :

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit: https://virtualcarenl.ca/virtual-primary-care/.

NL Health Services thanks the public for their understanding as we continue to focus on providing safe and quality care for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.