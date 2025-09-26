St. John’s to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Tuesday

News September 26th, 2025

On Tuesday, the City of St. John’s will observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The day is to honour survivors, their families and Indigenous communities, and to raise awareness about the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

As a result, most City offices and facilities will be closed.

Curbside waste collection will occur, and Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open during regular hours.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled, and parking by-laws are still in effect, including paid parking regulations.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.

The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street will be open on Tuesday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.