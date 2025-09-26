NEWS

News

St. John’s to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Tuesday

News

On Tuesday, the City of St. John’s will observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day. The day is to honour survivors, their families and Indigenous communities, and to raise awareness about the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

As a result, most City offices and facilities will be closed.

Curbside waste collection will occur, and Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open during regular hours.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled, and parking by-laws are still in effect, including paid parking regulations.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.

The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street will be open on Tuesday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Related Articles

Woman facing several charges after being intoxicated in center city area of St. John’s
Read more
Woman arrested for pointing a firearm in downtown St. John’s
Read more
Cruise ship visiting St. John’s today
Read more
Road closure on Water Street in St. John’s on Saturday
Read more
Upgrading starts today on Major’s Path
Read more
St. John’s to host 2025 Toyota National Championships
Read more
Back to top