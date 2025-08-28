St. John’s seeking feedback on Rennie’s River, Central and Mundy Pond Neighbourhoods

News August 28th, 2025

The City of St. John’s is seeking feedback from residents and businesses to support the development of new neighbourhood plans for the Rennie’s River, Central and Mundy Pond areas.

To shape these new plans, the City is gathering feedback on mix of land uses, height and density of development, transportation, open spaces, and protection of natural and cultural heritage features.

The Central and Mundy Pond neighbourhoods are being studied together due to their close proximity and many shared characteristics.

Those interested in providing feedback may do so through EngageStJohns.ca, attend an open house session or pop-up event, email engage@stjohns.ca or call 311.

Feedback will be collected until September 28.