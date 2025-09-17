St. John’s releases neighbourhood plans for Cowan Heights and University area

News September 17th, 2025

The City of St. John’s has released neighbourhood plans for Cowan Heights and the University Area.

The new plans for Cowan Heights and the University Area provide direction for land use, heritage, building types, transportation upgrades, and park improvements. Neighbourhood plans ensure that all future development in these areas must align with their policies.

Strategies from the Cowan Heights Neighbourhood Plan include transit-oriented redevelopment, urban housing expansion including increased residential density, community park and trail upgrades, A gentle density corridor, mixed-use areas, and tot-lot retrofits.

Strategies from the University Area Neighbourhood Plan include an emerging neighbourhood centre, focused central growth, mixed-use areas, reinforcing the Rabbittown Character, improvement to neighbourhood parks, and shared-use paths expansion.