St. John’s receives federal funding for public health initiative

The Public Health Agency of Canada has awarded St. John’s $249,997 through the 2025 Intersectoral Action Fund to advance its project, Healthy City for All: A Lens for Equity-Based Municipal Decision-Making to Improve Health Outcomes. 

St. John’s is one of 14 organizations nationwide to share more than $3 million in funding for collaborative projects addressing the social determinants of health.

The project will create and implement an equity lens tool to help decision-makers assess how municipal policies, programs, and services affect different groups, especially those who face barriers.

