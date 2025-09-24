St. John’s providing information on upcoming Municipal Election

News September 24th, 2025

The City of St. John’s is reminding residents that the last day to return vote-by-mail kits by mail is today.

After this date, completed kits must be returned to one of the City’s secure drop boxes.

Those who have not yet received a kit are asked to check the Voter Registration Portal before 4:30 p.m. today to confirm registration.

The municipal election takes place on Thursday, October 2.

Voters can return their completed kits to the following secure drop-box locations throughout the city.

Voters can also drop off or cast their ballots at a voting centre on election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations are as follows:

Ward 1 – Paul Reynolds Community Centre – 35 Carrick Drive

Ward 2 – Knights of Columbus – 49 St. Clare Avenue

Ward 3 – H.G.R. Mews Community Centre – 60 Blackler Avenue

Ward 4 – Kenmount Terrace Community Centre – 85 Messenger Drive

Ward 5 – Shea Heights Community Centre – 130 Linegar Avenue

Ward 5 – Goulds Recreation Centre – 509 Main Road