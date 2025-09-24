NEWS

News

St. John’s providing information on upcoming Municipal Election

News

The City of St. John’s is reminding residents that the last day to return vote-by-mail kits by mail is today.

After this date, completed kits must be returned to one of the City’s secure drop boxes.

Those who have not yet received a kit are asked to check the Voter Registration Portal before 4:30 p.m. today to confirm registration.

The municipal election takes place on Thursday, October 2.

Voters can return their completed kits to the following secure drop-box locations throughout the city.

Voters can also drop off or cast their ballots at a voting centre on election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations are as follows:

  • Ward 1 – Paul Reynolds Community Centre – 35 Carrick Drive
  • Ward 2 – Knights of Columbus – 49 St. Clare Avenue
  • Ward 3 – H.G.R. Mews Community Centre – 60 Blackler Avenue
  • Ward 4 – Kenmount Terrace Community Centre – 85 Messenger Drive
  • Ward 5 – Shea Heights Community Centre – 130 Linegar Avenue
  • Ward 5 – Goulds Recreation Centre – 509 Main Road

Related Articles

Woman facing several charges after being intoxicated in center city area of St. John’s
Read more
Woman arrested for pointing a firearm in downtown St. John’s
Read more
Cruise ship visiting St. John’s today
Read more
Road closure on Water Street in St. John’s on Saturday
Read more
Upgrading starts today on Major’s Path
Read more
St. John’s to host 2025 Toyota National Championships
Read more
Back to top