News November 18th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted person Andrew Parsons of St. John’s.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a St. John’s residence for a report of an assault by the complainant’s former partner on Nov. 11.

The Criminal Investigation Division was engaged and as a result of an investigation, Andrew Parsons, 51, is wanted and believed to be actively evading police.

Parsons, originally from Nova Scotia, is wanted on charges of assault, two counts of uttering threats, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, and five counts of violence against an intimate partner.

Parsons is described to be 5’10” tall and 180 lbs with dark, greying hair.

The RNC is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 709-729-8000.