Justice

Justice

UPDATE: St. John’s man appears in court to face second-degree murder charge

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a St. John’s man with murder.

On Oct. 31 at approximately 1:45 p.m., police responded to a home in the Rabbittown area of the capital city. When officers arrived, they found a deceased 28-year-old male in a residence. Working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was determined to be suspicious.

As a result of an investigation by the RNC Major Crime Unit, 27-year-old Jordan Woods has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in provincial court today.

Woods appeared in provincial court in St. John’s Friday by video from the city lockup. He’s charged with second-degree murder and is due back in court Nov. 14. He was ordered to have no contact with a long list of people

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Related Articles

Man arrested following disturbance involving a weapon on Kenmount Road
Read more
Three accused as accessories after fatal St. John’s shooting appear in court
Read more
Stolen vehicle flees from police and hits stop sign and another vehicle
Read more
Trial resumes in high-profile Tony Humby sexual assault case
Read more
Second person charged in connection with 2023 homicide in Fort McMurray
Read more
Police investigate potential arson after four fires in Happy Valley-Goose Bay overnight
Read more
Back to top