UPDATE: St. John’s man appears in court to face second-degree murder charge

Justice, News November 7th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a St. John’s man with murder.

On Oct. 31 at approximately 1:45 p.m., police responded to a home in the Rabbittown area of the capital city. When officers arrived, they found a deceased 28-year-old male in a residence. Working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was determined to be suspicious.

As a result of an investigation by the RNC Major Crime Unit, 27-year-old Jordan Woods has been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in provincial court today.

Woods appeared in provincial court in St. John’s Friday by video from the city lockup. He’s charged with second-degree murder and is due back in court Nov. 14. He was ordered to have no contact with a long list of people

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.