St. John’s Labour Day Schedule

News September 1st, 2025

Today, in observance of the Labour Day holiday, city offices and facilities will be closed.

There will be no waste collection, and the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is closed.

Paid parking will not be enforced. Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled.

The Visitor Information Centre will be closed.

Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, and Kenmount Terrace Community Centre splash pads will be open from 9 a.m. to dusk. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Terrace Community Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.