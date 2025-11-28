St. John’s doctor returning from Gaza after one month of medical aid work

News November 28th, 2025

Palestine Action YYT is pleased to announce that local physician Dr. Elise Thorburn is scheduled to arrive back in Newfoundland Friday after spending the last month as an emergency physician in Gaza, Palestine.

Dr. Thorburn provided critical medical care to victims of Israel’s ongoing genocide through volunteering with Glia, a medical solidarity organization.

“The resilience of the Palestinian people—what they would call sumud—inspired me every day,” says Dr. Thorburn. “To witness the horror and destruction first-hand—and yet still people push through it—it is truly astounding. The opportunity to work alongside Palestinian colleagues who have heroically worked without proper facilities or supplies, non-stop without rest for two years is an experience I will not forget.”

Dr. Thorburn worked primarily at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. With the emergency department destroyed by Israeli attacks doctors now work in tents near the hospital grounds. Due to the continuing siege, medical supplies are critically limited and Israel does not allow medical volunteers to bring in supplies.