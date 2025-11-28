NEWS

News

St. John’s doctor returning from Gaza after one month of medical aid work

News

Palestine Action YYT is pleased to announce that local physician Dr. Elise Thorburn is scheduled to arrive back in Newfoundland Friday after spending the last month as an emergency physician in Gaza, Palestine.

Dr. Thorburn provided critical medical care to victims of Israel’s ongoing genocide through volunteering with Glia, a medical solidarity organization.

“The resilience of the Palestinian people—what they would call sumud—inspired me every day,” says Dr. Thorburn. “To witness the horror and destruction first-hand—and yet still people push through it—it is truly astounding. The opportunity to work alongside Palestinian colleagues who have heroically worked without proper facilities or supplies, non-stop without rest for two years is an experience I will not forget.”

Dr. Thorburn worked primarily at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. With the emergency department destroyed by Israeli attacks doctors now work in tents near the hospital grounds. Due to the continuing siege, medical supplies are critically limited and Israel does not allow medical volunteers to bring in supplies.

Related Articles

Jamaican Canadian Association NL raises nearly $5,000 for hurricane recovery in Jamaica
Read more
St. John’s volunteer named Baseball Canada’s best for 2025
Read more
Adam Baldwin announces solo show in St. John’s on Feb. 21 at The Majestic Theatre
Read more
Own a piece of the East Coast Trail through signage silent auction
Read more
Mary’s Harbour RCMP stops driver traveling more than 50 km/hr over speed limit
Read more
Canadian Blood Services calls for more donors as demand for blood rises nationwide
Read more
Back to top