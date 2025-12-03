NEWS

St. John’s Council approves updated residential bylaw act

St. John’s City council has updated the residential bylaw property standards act. During a weekly meeting Tuesday, council approved the new act which is aimed at tightening up areas that council, residents and even staff sometimes have challenges navigating. One such example would be allowing enforcement officers clearer rules on everything from property maintenance and clean-up, to the new addition of ensuring residential properties have working carbon monoxide detectors. The New Standards act can be found at www.stjohns.ca

